MetroHealth Medical Center announces plans to build 3 housing developments

CLEVELAND- New plans for one of Northeast Ohio's most prominent hospitals.

MetroHealth Medical Center announced a major investment aimed at energizing the neighborhood that surrounds it. The new project is about lifting up people who work for MetroHealth and for those who live in the community around it.

Friday morning, the hospital's CEO announced plans to build three housing developments in the neighborhood.

The first will be 72 low and moderate income apartments on Metro's campus. They expect to begin construction next year in what is now a parking lot at West 25th and Sackett Avenue.

MetroHealth also plans to build a five-story apartment building for medical residents and an 80-unit building that will be available to anyone in the community.

And, for employees who own or want to buy a house near the Old Brooklyn or main campuses, they're going to get help: up to $20,000 in forgivable loans to buy, or up to $8,500 in matching funds to invest in the home they already own.

If the employees who qualify for financial assistance stay working with Metro for the next five years, they don't have to pay back a penny.