Man with fake leg accused of trying to hold woman at knifepoint while at dog park in Akron

Posted 12:58 pm, June 28, 2019, by

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating after a woman claims a man with a fake leg tried to hold her at knifepoint.

It reportedly happened at the dog park off Memorial Parkway around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the 18-year-old said she was getting out of her car when the man grabbed her arm. She then turned around and saw him holding a dirty steak knife towards her stomach. He then allegedly said, “I need to ask you something.”

The victim screamed and was able to run away and flag down an officer in the area for help.

The suspect was not located.

He is said to be in his 50s or 60s and was wearing a cut off black t-shirt,

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2552.

 

