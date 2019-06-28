LIVE WEATHER UPDATE: Thunderstorm warning, flash flood warning

Posted 6:48 pm, June 28, 2019, by , and , Updated at 07:39PM, June 28, 2019

Live Video

Some isolated thunderstorms are popping up Friday evening.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Medina County until 8 p.m.

There is now a flash flood warning for Cuyahoga and Lorain until 11:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

**FOLLOW WEATHER ALERT DETAILS**

**FOLLOW INTERACTIVE RADAR**

There are reports of some trees down in Ravenna Township:

Ravenna Township (courtesy: Stephanie Rummel)

It’s very isolated until the next front approaches on Saturday, when there is a slight risk of severe weather.

Right now, Sunday looks dry — definitely the pick day of the weekend!

Temperatures remain in the 80s all week.

**Weather updates**

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.