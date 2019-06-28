LIVE WEATHER UPDATE: Thunderstorm warning, flash flood warning

Some isolated thunderstorms are popping up Friday evening.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Medina County until 8 p.m.

There is now a flash flood warning for Cuyahoga and Lorain until 11:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

There are reports of some trees down in Ravenna Township:

It’s very isolated until the next front approaches on Saturday, when there is a slight risk of severe weather.

Right now, Sunday looks dry — definitely the pick day of the weekend!

Temperatures remain in the 80s all week.

