How to keep your four-legged friends safe during the 4th of July celebration

CLEVELAND, Ohio — PAWS Ohio is offering up some safety tips ahead of the 4th of July celebration.

They said festivities can be a stressful time for pets, especially with the fireworks and other commotion.

The organization offered the following ways to help make that time easier for them:

Leave pets at home and inside.

Create a home sanctuary.

Pet-proof your home.

Make sure your pet has a tag or microchip.

Talk to a vet if your pet has anxiety.

For more information, CLICK HERE.