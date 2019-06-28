How to keep your four-legged friends safe during the 4th of July celebration

CLEVELAND, Ohio — PAWS Ohio is offering up some safety tips ahead of the 4th of July celebration.
They said festivities can be a stressful time for pets, especially with the fireworks and other commotion.
The organization offered the following ways to help make that time easier for them:
- Leave pets at home and inside.
- Create a home sanctuary.
- Pet-proof your home.
- Make sure your pet has a tag or microchip.
- Talk to a vet if your pet has anxiety.
