How to keep your four-legged friends safe during the 4th of July celebration

Posted 4:19 pm, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, June 28, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio — PAWS Ohio is offering up some safety tips ahead of the 4th of July celebration.

They said festivities can be a stressful time for pets, especially with the fireworks  and other commotion.

The organization offered the following ways to help make that time easier for them:

  • Leave pets at home and inside.
  • Create a home sanctuary.
  • Pet-proof your home.
  • Make sure your pet has a tag or microchip.
  • Talk to a vet if your pet has anxiety.

