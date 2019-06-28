Hidden Valley suggests ranch-flavored Pop-Tarts

Posted 10:59 am, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04AM, June 28, 2019

True ranch lovers will add the condiment to just about anything, and now they've figured out a way to mix it with the most important meal of the day, KTVI reports.

Unfortunately for some, it doesn't look like this food combination will come together.

A Twitter user posted a photo suggesting Hidden Valley ranch-flavored pop-tarts.

Hidden Valley quickly responded, "Hey @PopTartsUS - let's have some fun and give the people what they want 😉"

But Kellogg's probably had the right-minded response, simply tweeting back, "lol, no."

Sorry, ranch lovers. Doesn't look like your dream is coming true any time soon.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.