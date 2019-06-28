Hidden Valley suggests ranch-flavored Pop-Tarts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

True ranch lovers will add the condiment to just about anything, and now they've figured out a way to mix it with the most important meal of the day, KTVI reports.

Unfortunately for some, it doesn't look like this food combination will come together.

A Twitter user posted a photo suggesting Hidden Valley ranch-flavored pop-tarts.

Hidden Valley quickly responded, "Hey @PopTartsUS - let's have some fun and give the people what they want 😉"

Hey @PopTartsUS - let's have some fun and give the the people what they want 😉 https://t.co/ULZrNEvUnG — Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) June 26, 2019

But Kellogg's probably had the right-minded response, simply tweeting back, "lol, no."

Sorry, ranch lovers. Doesn't look like your dream is coming true any time soon.