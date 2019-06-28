Crazy Monkey Baking Co.
Teresa Humrichouser from Crazy Monkey Baking Co. shares a unique way to use her all natural granola.
Crazy Monkey No Bake Brownies
*Only 5 ingredients * Super Fast /Easy * Wheat Free
2-7.5oz bags Crazy Monkey Baking Dark Chocolate Chip Granola Cookie Crunch
¼ C cocoa powder
12oz bag semi-sweet chocolate chips
14oz can sweetened condensed milk
¼ C (1/2 stick) butter
Process granola and cocoa powder in food processor until fine crumbs. If you don’t have a food processor, place granola in a gallon plastic bag, seal, and crush with a rolling pin and add to a bowl with the cocoa powder.
Heat chocolate, sweetened condensed milk and butter in top of double boiler until chocolate and butter are dissolved. If you prefer to use a microwave, heat mixture in 30 second intervals, mixing after each 30 seconds with a spoon, until mixture is smooth and creamy.
Pour granola and cocoa powder into chocolate mixture. Mix until well blended. Pour mixture into a greased 9”x13” pan. Let sit until cool. Cut into squares and enjoy!
Yield: 24 brownies