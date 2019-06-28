Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crazy Monkey Baking Co.

Teresa Humrichouser from Crazy Monkey Baking Co. shares a unique way to use her all natural granola.

Crazy Monkey No Bake Brownies

*Only 5 ingredients * Super Fast /Easy * Wheat Free

2-7.5oz bags Crazy Monkey Baking Dark Chocolate Chip Granola Cookie Crunch

¼ C cocoa powder

12oz bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

14oz can sweetened condensed milk

¼ C (1/2 stick) butter

Process granola and cocoa powder in food processor until fine crumbs. If you don’t have a food processor, place granola in a gallon plastic bag, seal, and crush with a rolling pin and add to a bowl with the cocoa powder.

Heat chocolate, sweetened condensed milk and butter in top of double boiler until chocolate and butter are dissolved. If you prefer to use a microwave, heat mixture in 30 second intervals, mixing after each 30 seconds with a spoon, until mixture is smooth and creamy.

Pour granola and cocoa powder into chocolate mixture. Mix until well blended. Pour mixture into a greased 9”x13” pan. Let sit until cool. Cut into squares and enjoy!

Yield: 24 brownies