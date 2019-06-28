× Cleveland police searching for 28-year-old man accused of shooting boss after he was fired

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are looking for a 28-year-old man wanted in connection to a shooting on the city’s east side.

According to the police report, Andre Stanton is accused of shooting his boss at MPC Plating Inc. on East 63rd Street Friday.

It was learned during the investigation that Stanton was fired by the victim earlier in the week for poor performance.

Following the shooting, police said Stanton fled the scene and hasn’t been seen since.

He is known to frequent the Woodland/Woodhill area and is considered armed and dangerous.

It’s unclear how the victim is doing now.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5000.