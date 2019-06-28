Cleveland homicide detective arrested in domestic incident

The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a Cleveland Police homicide detective is facing charges of felonious assault for a domestic incident.

Officer Daniel Lentz has been charged for an incident that court records show happened Thursday.

Defense Attorney Henry Hilow says the incident involved Lentz’s adult daughter, and he “vehemently denies” the allegation.

Court records say the victim alleges her father, Daniel Lentz, stopped her from leaving his house,” became physically violent, put his arm around her neck and slammed her to the ground.” Records say the victim suffered a “fractured right wrist.”

Police Union President Jeff Follmer said, “He will have his day in court.”

Lentz went to Cleveland Municipal Court Friday morning for a first appearance. A court employee says Lentz demanded a hearing on the charges, and he was released.