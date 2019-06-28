Cleveland homicide detective arrested in domestic incident

Posted 10:00 am, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:07AM, June 28, 2019

The  FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a Cleveland Police homicide detective is facing charges of felonious assault for a domestic incident.

Officer Daniel Lentz has been charged for an incident that court records show happened Thursday.

Defense Attorney Henry Hilow says the incident involved Lentz’s adult daughter, and he “vehemently denies” the allegation.

Court records say the victim alleges her father, Daniel Lentz, stopped her from leaving his house,” became physically violent, put his arm around her neck and slammed her to the ground.” Records say the victim suffered a “fractured right wrist.”

Police Union President Jeff Follmer said, “He will have his day in court.”

Lentz went to Cleveland Municipal Court Friday morning for a first appearance. A court  employee says Lentz demanded a hearing on the charges, and he was released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.