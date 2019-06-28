Chippewa Lake reopened to public after flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio-- Chippewa Lake has been reopened to the public following flooding earlier this month.

According to the Medina County Park District, the Medina County Health Department conducted water testing that showed levels of E.coli bacteria in the lake are within an "acceptable range for public safety."

The lake was closed June 16 after heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding. The lake remained closed until E.coli bacteria testing could be completed.

The Medina County Park District said it continues to monitor the water conditions due to a harmful algal bloom. According to the park district, test results from water samples show safe levels so all normal boating, and swimming may resume.

To keep up to date on Chippewa Lake water conditions, you can follow the park district on social media or contact them at Parks@MedinaCountyParks.com to sign up for email alerts.

