Cedar Point voted ‘Best Amusement Park’ in America

SANDUSKY, Ohio -The “Roller Coaster Capital of the World” is getting some top honors.

Cedar Point was once again named “Best Amusement Park” in America in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2019 Awards.

USA Today reports there are more than 400 amusement parks and attractions in North America.

Here is how readers voted:

Cedar Point – Sandusky, Ohio Knoebels – Elysburg Kings Island – Mason, Ohio Silver Dollar City – Branson, Mo. Dollywood – Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Six Flags Great Adventure – Jackson, N.J. SeaWorld Orlando – Orlando Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – Tampa Hersheypark – Hershey, Penn. Busch Gardens Williamsburg – Williamsburg, Va.

Cedar Point also won several other awards including “Best Roller Coaster” for the Steel Vengeance and “Best Amusement Park Hotel” for Hotel Breakers.

In a press release, Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, said, “We’ve made it our mission to be the top destination for family fun, and these awards help validate our team’s efforts. We’ve been a summertime tradition for almost 150 years, and we won’t ever rest on our promise to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests.”

