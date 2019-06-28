15 new All-Star inspired concession items unveiled at Progressive Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All-Star week is almost here!

And besides the big game, the celebrities and the concerts, there will be plenty of food -- including 15 new items.

Friday, the folks at Delaware North, the official food, beverage and retail partner of the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field, announced the new line-up, designed specifically for the All-Star Game. The menu showcases local favorites and ingredients like Cleveland Kraut and a variety of pierogi and rich sausages.

The food will be available July 7-9.

The new offerings are as follows:

102 Let's Eat, Cleveland

-- Chicken Shawarma – tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, red onion, shredded iceberg, crumbled feta, Greek hot sauce wrapped in a pita

-- Artisan Gyro – beef and lamb, tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, red onion, shredded iceberg, crumbled feta, Greek hot sauce wrapped in a pita

-- Sliced Sausage Hoagie – ribbon cut sweet Italian, Polish and bratwurst, caramelized cabbage, onions, roasted peppers, provolone in a seeded baguette

-- Loaded Pierogi – potato and cheese pierogi topped with caramelized cabbage, crispy onions, crumbled bacon, chopped green onion, beer cheese and sour cream

-- Fully Loaded Pierogi – potato and cheese pierogi with ribbon cut sweet Italian and Polish sausage, bratwurst, caramelized cabbage, onions and roasted peppers

113 Cleveland Kraut

-- All-Star Rally Rueben – stacked slices of corned beef, topped with Cleveland Kraut dill pickle kraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on a pretzel roll

113 Melt Bar & Grilled

-- Parmageddon – gourmet grilled cheese sandwich made with a potato & onion pierogi, fresh Napa vodka kraut, grilled onions and sharp cheddar cheese

180 Miller Grill

-- All-Star Meatloaf sandwich – tomato teriyaki glazed meatloaf topped with daikon and carrot slaw served on buttered ciabatta

153 Gluten Free

-- Harissa Roasted Cauliflower – cauliflower cooked with a spicy ancho chili paste, scallions, nutritional yeast topped with bleu cheese

-- Sweet n Sour Roasted Brussel Sprouts – Brussel sprouts sautéed in sweet chili and rice wine vinegar with nutritional yeast, toasted cashews and red cabbage

--Thai Peanut Keto Miracle Noodle Salad – noodles tossed with Hoisin shitake mushrooms, peanut sauce and vegetables

Terrace Club

-- Shrimp Po Boy Taco - Popcorn Shrimp, Spicy Aioli and Micro Cilantro

-- Beet Char Siu Pork Ribs - Tangerine Duck Sauce Glaze

-- Summer Mason Jar Trifles – Shortcake, Key Lime and Mocha