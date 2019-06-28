15 new All-Star inspired concession items unveiled at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All-Star week is almost here!
And besides the big game, the celebrities and the concerts, there will be plenty of food -- including 15 new items.
Friday, the folks at Delaware North, the official food, beverage and retail partner of the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field, announced the new line-up, designed specifically for the All-Star Game. The menu showcases local favorites and ingredients like Cleveland Kraut and a variety of pierogi and rich sausages.
The food will be available July 7-9.
The new offerings are as follows:
102 Let's Eat, Cleveland
-- Chicken Shawarma – tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, red onion, shredded iceberg, crumbled feta, Greek hot sauce wrapped in a pita
-- Artisan Gyro – beef and lamb, tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, red onion, shredded iceberg, crumbled feta, Greek hot sauce wrapped in a pita
-- Sliced Sausage Hoagie – ribbon cut sweet Italian, Polish and bratwurst, caramelized cabbage, onions, roasted peppers, provolone in a seeded baguette
-- Loaded Pierogi – potato and cheese pierogi topped with caramelized cabbage, crispy onions, crumbled bacon, chopped green onion, beer cheese and sour cream
-- Fully Loaded Pierogi – potato and cheese pierogi with ribbon cut sweet Italian and Polish sausage, bratwurst, caramelized cabbage, onions and roasted peppers
113 Cleveland Kraut
-- All-Star Rally Rueben – stacked slices of corned beef, topped with Cleveland Kraut dill pickle kraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on a pretzel roll
113 Melt Bar & Grilled
-- Parmageddon – gourmet grilled cheese sandwich made with a potato & onion pierogi, fresh Napa vodka kraut, grilled onions and sharp cheddar cheese
180 Miller Grill
-- All-Star Meatloaf sandwich – tomato teriyaki glazed meatloaf topped with daikon and carrot slaw served on buttered ciabatta
153 Gluten Free
-- Harissa Roasted Cauliflower – cauliflower cooked with a spicy ancho chili paste, scallions, nutritional yeast topped with bleu cheese
-- Sweet n Sour Roasted Brussel Sprouts – Brussel sprouts sautéed in sweet chili and rice wine vinegar with nutritional yeast, toasted cashews and red cabbage
--Thai Peanut Keto Miracle Noodle Salad – noodles tossed with Hoisin shitake mushrooms, peanut sauce and vegetables
Terrace Club
-- Shrimp Po Boy Taco - Popcorn Shrimp, Spicy Aioli and Micro Cilantro
-- Beet Char Siu Pork Ribs - Tangerine Duck Sauce Glaze
-- Summer Mason Jar Trifles – Shortcake, Key Lime and Mocha