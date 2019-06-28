15 new All-Star inspired concession items unveiled at Progressive Field

Posted 1:34 pm, June 28, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All-Star week is almost here!

And besides the big game, the celebrities and the concerts, there will be plenty of food -- including 15 new items.

Friday, the folks at Delaware North, the official food, beverage and retail partner of the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field, announced the new line-up, designed specifically for the All-Star Game. The menu showcases local favorites and ingredients like Cleveland Kraut and a variety of pierogi and rich sausages.

The food will be available July 7-9.

Related Story
Indians’ in-park host shares her story of domestic abuse to teach others that ‘Love Doesn’t Shove’

The new offerings are as follows:

102 Let's Eat, Cleveland
-- Chicken Shawarma – tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, red onion, shredded iceberg, crumbled feta, Greek hot sauce wrapped in a pita
-- Artisan Gyro – beef and lamb, tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, red onion, shredded iceberg, crumbled feta, Greek hot sauce wrapped in a pita
-- Sliced Sausage Hoagie – ribbon cut sweet Italian, Polish and bratwurst, caramelized cabbage, onions, roasted peppers, provolone in a seeded baguette
-- Loaded Pierogi – potato and cheese pierogi topped with caramelized cabbage, crispy onions, crumbled bacon, chopped green onion, beer cheese and sour cream
-- Fully Loaded Pierogi – potato and cheese pierogi with ribbon cut sweet Italian and Polish sausage, bratwurst, caramelized cabbage, onions and roasted peppers

113 Cleveland Kraut
-- All-Star Rally Rueben – stacked slices of corned beef, topped with Cleveland Kraut dill pickle kraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on a pretzel roll

113 Melt Bar & Grilled
-- Parmageddon – gourmet grilled cheese sandwich made with a potato & onion pierogi, fresh Napa vodka kraut, grilled onions and sharp cheddar cheese

180 Miller Grill
-- All-Star Meatloaf sandwich – tomato teriyaki glazed meatloaf topped with daikon and carrot slaw served on buttered ciabatta

153 Gluten Free
-- Harissa Roasted Cauliflower – cauliflower cooked with a spicy ancho chili paste, scallions, nutritional yeast topped with bleu cheese
-- Sweet n Sour Roasted Brussel Sprouts – Brussel sprouts sautéed in sweet chili and rice wine vinegar with nutritional yeast, toasted cashews and red cabbage
--Thai Peanut Keto Miracle Noodle Salad – noodles tossed with Hoisin shitake mushrooms, peanut sauce and vegetables

Terrace Club
-- Shrimp Po Boy Taco - Popcorn Shrimp, Spicy Aioli and Micro Cilantro
-- Beet Char Siu Pork Ribs - Tangerine Duck Sauce Glaze
-- Summer Mason Jar Trifles – Shortcake, Key Lime and Mocha

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.