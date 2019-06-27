Woman accused of using hammer to kill mother to appear in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio –A 21-year-old Cleveland woman accused of killing her 52-year-old mother will appear in court Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Kewanee Avenue near East 185th Street at around 2:26 a.m. June 13.

Neighbors said they heard a woman screaming for help in an upstairs apartment.

When they arrived they found 52-year-old Donna Ivy on the kitchen floor, unresponsive.

Police say her daughter, Dana Marie Witcher, used a hammer and bodily force to kill her mother. Ivy suffered blunt force trauma. Witcher was located in a bedroom in the unit and arrested.

