Virginia police chief on missing toddler: ‘There’s somebody out there that likely knows something’

HAMPTON, Virginia — As the search for a missing Virginia toddler enters it’s fourth day, police say they are “hopeful” the boy will be found alive, but are “looking at all potential aspects.”

Two-year-old Noah Tomlin was last seen Monday at 1 a.m. in his Hampton home. His mother reported him missing nearly 11 hours later.

Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult gave an update on the case on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are still hopeful that we will find him safe and sound in some location,” Sult said. “But we are looking at all potential aspects that this case could lead us to.”

“We have looked on land, water. We have checked trash, dumpsters. We have checked neighborhoods, houses, underneath buildings and sheds. We actually covered the area multiple times with different teams so we would have different eyes checking the same locations repeatedly,” he said.

“This has been very intense over the last 48 hours.”

“Today we have shifted our search efforts to the landfill,” Sult said. “There is no specific information that has lead us to the landfill.”

“We are still very hopeful that Noah will be found safely and without harm and brought back home,” he said.

“We are looking at everything from the child walking off to the abduction scenario,” Sult said. “There is nothing that we’re not looking at.”

He urged people living in the area to keep an eye out for Noah and to talk to friends and neighbors and to call police with any tips.

“We are very much interested in any video, pictures or anything from the surrounding area during the time frame of 1 a.m. Monday morning all the way through today,” he said.

“There’s somebody out there that likely knows something,” he said. “We need that piece of information to help guide us as well.”

“We do have some things that we are working on, but again, we won’t go into that right now.”

He said the boy’s parents are cooperating in the investigation.

According to WTKR, police were expected to give an update on the case Thursday morning.

WTKR also reported that a “Bring Noah Home” vigil was scheduled for Saturday evening.

