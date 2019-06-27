Veteran, dog walk 2,000 miles to support Wounded Warrior Project

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – An American hero and his trusted Labrador sidekick finished a 2,000 journey on foot Thursday, according to KXLY.

Ken Brock and his dog, Pam, met Brock’s son, Arek, in Couer D’Alene, Idaho after setting out from Florida February 1.

Brock was inspired by the Wounded Warrior Project and took on the trip without any physical preparation, KXLY reported.

Pam had her own modified stroller, decked out with American and Wounded Warrior flags. She walked with him as often as she could.

Brock suffers from PSTD after serving nine years as a military police investigator, KXLY reported. Pam helped him confront his anxieties. Now that he has completed his walk, Brock said he hopes to continue supporting the Wounded Warriors Project.

Ken Brock and his beautiful dog Pam have completed their 2000+ mile journey from Florida to Coeur d’Alene in support of the @wwp Wounded Warrior Project! His son @KootenaiSheriff Deputy Arek Brock was there to greet them. pic.twitter.com/5NrbfpGmcn — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) June 27, 2019