Two teens from Texas caught train hopping cross country, arrested by police in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two teenagers from Texas are facing multiple charges after they were caught train hopping in Sandusky.

According to the police report, an officer arrested 19-year-old Johnathen Soto and 19-year-old Bethany Escobar near a stopped railroad car in the area of North Depot Street and Central Avenue on Wednesday.

The suspects reportedly tried to run when they saw the officer, but he was able to catch up with them.

While talking with the pair, they admitted to sneaking onto the train cars to travel across the country and said they had been doing it on and off for a couple of years.

The officer also discovered during a search that they were in possession of marijuana.

Soto and Escobar are now in police custody.