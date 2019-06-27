Two arrested in arson that killed 3-year-old in Mansfield

Posted 9:35 am, June 27, 2019, by

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- Two people have been arrested in a fire that killed a three-year-old girl in Mansfield Wednesday.

Authorities say further information will be released later Thursday.

Authorities previously said a person or persons set fire to a vacant home, which spread, killing the three-year-old girl next door.  Seven other people, including five children and a pregnant woman, were also inside the home but managed to escape the flames.

A neighbor captured cell phone video of flames roaring from two homes on South Foster Street in Mansfield just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

More here. 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.