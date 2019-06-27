Two arrested in arson that killed 3-year-old in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- Two people have been arrested in a fire that killed a three-year-old girl in Mansfield Wednesday.
Authorities say further information will be released later Thursday.
Authorities previously said a person or persons set fire to a vacant home, which spread, killing the three-year-old girl next door. Seven other people, including five children and a pregnant woman, were also inside the home but managed to escape the flames.
A neighbor captured cell phone video of flames roaring from two homes on South Foster Street in Mansfield just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.