Suspect shot, 5 arrested after shots were fired at police serving warrant in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man was shot in the arm, and five others were arrested after shots were fired at police executing a search warrant in Cleveland Thursday.

According to Cleveland police, at about 7:30 a.m. the Cleveland Division of Police and SWAT executed a search warrant for a male with a violent felony warrant at 4340 W. 132nd St.

While executing the warrant, members of the SWAT team were met by gunfire by an unknown male. A member of SWAT returned fire, striking the male suspect in the arm. The suspect was provided medical treatment until EMS arrived and was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers also arrested five other men in the home, including the man who was the subject of the original warrant.

All members of law enforcement checked OK medically on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.