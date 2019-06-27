Show Info: June 27, 2019
All Things Independence Day
Tina Roberts from Stark Enterprises shares all things Fourth of July!
Liberty Rocks
Sunday, June 30th 3p-9p
Three FREE concerts, food trucks, beer garden & more!
www.crockerpark.com
Medina Salsa
Tom Bowser, Chef at Diner 42, shares three easy summer salsa recipes using Medina Salsa.
665 Lafayette Rd
Medina, Ohio 44256
Larchmere Festival
Saturday, July 6th 10a-5p
Larchmere Blvd.
Crafts, food and more!
https://www.facebook.com/events/352856935335719/
Liz’s Sea Art Glass
https://www.facebook.com/Lizs-Sea-Glass-Art-646175692231785/
http://www.thecoveredbridgeshoppe.com/
Queen Bee’s Closet
101 Public Square, Medina 44256
https://www.facebook.com/thequeenbeesmedina/
Invisible Excavations
https://www.invisibleexcavations.com/