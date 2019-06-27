Pop-up storms; temperatures could reach 90 Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday’s official high of 89°F makes it the warmest day we’ve experienced in the month of June.

On Friday, we could quite possibly be our 2nd 90° day of the year! More warmth is up and coming in this warm and humid pattern in addition to a pattern that is NOT overly active with organized thunderstorms. Dew points will stay high through the weekend into early next week. The atmosphere will be unstable enough to result in a chance of thunderstorms nearly every day albeit not widespread or all day rain rain events.

Right now, there is a decent chance of showers and storms on Independence Day. Here is the latest 8-day forecast:

**Follow interactive radar**

**Follow weather alert updates**