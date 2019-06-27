Puppies rescued after abandoned behind dumpster in Lorain

ELYRIA, Ohio — A litter of puppies is recovering after being abandoned behind a dumpster in Lorain Wednesday night.

According to Gregory Willey, Executive Director of the Friendship Animal Protective League of Lorain County, after finding the eight puppies were found behind a dumpster a good Samaritan rushed them to the facility in Elyria for proper care.

Unfortunately, one of the puppies had already passed away by the time they were discovered and another passed away overnight at the APL.

All six of the remaining puppies are very emaciated and have big, bloated bellies from parasites.

They went to a foster home Thursday to continue their recovery and will receive treatments for roundworms, whipworms, hookworms and coccidia.

Those interested in helping with the cost of their care can donate to the shelter online.