Police search for man who allegedly tried to run over officer in Beachwood Place parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to run a Beachwood officer over.

Sky Fox flew over Beachwood Place Mall moments after a police officer fired shots at a suspect.

“One of our officers were involved in a foot pursuit of a suspect for shoplifting. The suspect went out into the north lot of Saks,” said Chief Gary Haba, with the Beachwood Police Department.

Beachwood Police released a photo of the suspect Thursday night.

He apparently took off on foot after leading police on a chase to Richmond Heights.

“The suspect had an engagement with an officer, the officer fired into the vehicle, the vehicle fled the scene, the vehicle ended up being stolen out of Cleveland,” said Haba.

An officer injured his foot. However, no one at the mall or in the parking lot was injured.

Beachwood Place released a statement Thursday reading,

“We are grateful that our guests and tenants were not impacted by today’s incident, and that there was no threat to our shopping center community.”

BCI was called in to assist.

Continuing coverage, here.