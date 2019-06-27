Police department gives reminders to parents to avoid hot car deaths: ‘Where’s baby?’

Posted 12:09 pm, June 27, 2019, by

image via O'Fallon Missouri Police Department Facebook page

O’FALLON, Mo. — A police department in Missouri is hoping to prevent hot car deaths this summer.

According to a post on the O’Fallon Missouri Police Department Facebook page, police are handing out reminders to keep children safe.

Police said they are offering residents in that area rear view mirror hangers to “ensure your most prized possession is safe.”  The hangers say, “Baby in the back!” and “Where’s baby? Look before you lock!”

The department said so far this year 13 children have died in the U.S. after being left in hot cars.

**You can read more in the Facebook post, below:

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.