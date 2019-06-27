× Police department gives reminders to parents to avoid hot car deaths: ‘Where’s baby?’

O’FALLON, Mo. — A police department in Missouri is hoping to prevent hot car deaths this summer.

According to a post on the O’Fallon Missouri Police Department Facebook page, police are handing out reminders to keep children safe.

Police said they are offering residents in that area rear view mirror hangers to “ensure your most prized possession is safe.” The hangers say, “Baby in the back!” and “Where’s baby? Look before you lock!”

The department said so far this year 13 children have died in the U.S. after being left in hot cars.

**You can read more in the Facebook post, below: