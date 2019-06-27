OSHP trooper hit by wrong-way driver, condition unknown

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A portion of I-71 was closed early Thursday after a wrong-way driver crashed into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser.

It happened on I-71 near State Route 95 along the Richland County/Morrow County line.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken reported crews reopened the southbound lanes of I-71. They were working to open at least one lane of I-71 north.

71 SB REOPENED between SR95-SR97. NB side still closed, but crews working to reopen one lane. #Accident #WrongWayDriver — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 27, 2019

Patty Harken also reported that a medical helicopter was called to the scene. No information on victims was immediately available.

Wrong way driver struck a State Trooper. Life flight was on scene. https://t.co/Al0HL9O3Sh — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 27, 2019

In a tweet sent early Thursday, the Ohio Department of Transportation said drivers were being detoured to State Route 13 and State Route 95.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-71 north and south bound is closed at the Richland/Morrow County line due to a crash. A detour using SR 13 to SR 95 is being used. There is no time estimate as to when the road will reopen. pic.twitter.com/J9fEzvRhYA — ODOT_NorthCenOH (@ODOT_NorthCenOH) June 27, 2019

In a post on Facebook, Ohio Going Blue asked for “thoughts and prayers” for the trooper, but said they had no information on the trooper’s condition.

