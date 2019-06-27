OSHP trooper hit by wrong-way driver, condition unknown

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A portion of I-71 was closed early Thursday after a wrong-way driver crashed into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser.
It happened on I-71 near State Route 95 along the Richland County/Morrow County line.
Fox 8’s Patty Harken reported crews reopened the southbound lanes of I-71. They were working to open at least one lane of I-71 north.
Patty Harken also reported that a medical helicopter was called to the scene. No information on victims was immediately available.
In a tweet sent early Thursday, the Ohio Department of Transportation said drivers were being detoured to State Route 13 and State Route 95.
In a post on Facebook, Ohio Going Blue asked for “thoughts and prayers” for the trooper, but said they had no information on the trooper’s condition.
