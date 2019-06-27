OSHP identifies trooper critically injured by alleged impaired driver in wrong-way crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified a trooper who was critically injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 71 early Thursday.

Trooper Jason Phillips was hit while responding to reports of an impaired driver. The driver involved in the wrong-way crash, Michael Marchak Jr. 36, of Mansfield, was determined to be the same impaired driver Phillips was dispatched to investigate.

According to OSHP, Phillips was flown to OSU Medical Center after the crash. Marchak is listed in critical condition at Ohio Health-MedCentral Hospital in Mansfield.

According to OSHP, the crash happened at about 2:40 a.m. near State Route 95 along the Richland County/Morrow County line. Phillips was dispatched to locate a possible impaired driver reportedly in the area of mile post 155 on Interstate 71. The trooper was struck head-on by another vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes.

Both vehicles caught fire.

A Good Samaritan stopped to help after the crash and was also hurt. They were also flown to a Columbus hospital, but their condition is not known.

Read more here.