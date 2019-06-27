× Ohio presidential primary could move to St. Patrick’s Day in 2020

OHIO — Under new rules set by the Republican National Committee, Ohio’s presidential primary could be moved to St. Patrick’s Day.

The date would move to Tuesday, March 17, 2020, instead of March 10, Dayton Daily News reports.

The change is being considered to comply with a GOP cut-off for states that want their delegates to be awarded on a winner-takes-all basis. States that hold primaries earlier than March 15 will award Republican delegates on a proportional basis.

Voters can still cast absentee ballots.

