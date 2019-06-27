Cleveland officer teases Indians’ 2B Jason Kipnis during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Last month, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis took to social media, sharing a story about his interactions with a witty Cleveland police officer after he got pulled over for speeding. Now, police have released body camera of the what's arguably the traffic stop that turned the Indians' season around.

On May 6, Kipnis was driving eastbound on I-90 when an officer pulled him over for speeding.

“Is there a reason for your excessive speed?" the officer is heard asking.

“Late to the field – didn’t pay attention," Kipnis responds.

The officer returns to his cruiser, then walks back to Kipnis’ car to make the remark of the season.

“Maybe you should practice batting 100 instead of driving 100! Take it easy!” the officer said before walking away.

Kipnis said, on Instagram, that he didn't receive a ticket.

Instead, however, it appears that he took the officer's advice. His batting average is now .246, a significant improvement from the .190 he was averaging in May.

