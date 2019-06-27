Mother of 10-year-old accused of shooting, killing baby to appear in court



CLEVELAND, Ohio — The mother of a 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a baby is set to appear in court Thursday.

Brittney McTier, 31, of Cleveland, is charged with obstructing justice and endangering children.

McTier is already on federal probation on bank fraud-related charges.

Police and paramedics were called to a house on Rexwood Avenue near East 143rd Street back in April. The victim, 1-year-old Isaiah Martin, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cleveland Division of Police said investigators believe a 10-year-old boy was the shooter.

