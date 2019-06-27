LIVE: I-Team sources: Suspect tries to run over officer near Beachwood Place, leads police on chase

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Authorities are investigating an incident that happened near Beachwood Place on Thursday.

Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team an alleged shoplifter was being chased. He ran outside, got into his car and may have hit two other vehicles. It’s alleged that he tried to run over a police officer, and the officer may have fired a shot.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle and a foot pursuit began.

We are told state agents are being asked to help police.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

