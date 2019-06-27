× I-Team: Berea City Schools, police investigating alleged hazing at high school football camp

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Division of Police on Thursday said its Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit is investigating an “incident” which occurred at Case Western Reserve University during a high school football camp.

Police said the case remains under investigation and they will not release any further information at this time.

FOX 8 I-Team reporter Ed Gallek reached out to Berea City Schools who released the following statement:

“Due to the report of the alleged hazing incident at the football camp on the campus of Case Western Reserve University, we have temporarily postponed summer training to allow us time to investigate the matter. Our preliminary findings indicate a number of students that were involved to varying degrees, as either participants and/or witnesses. These involved students will be withheld from participating in summer training activities, organized by Berea-Midpark High School staff, until the investigation is complete. There will be no further comment on this matter at this time.”

