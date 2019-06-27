Hotels, businesses in Independence could be without power for hours after cement truck spills debris

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Authorities are on the scene after a cement truck spilled debris on Interstate 490 before Interstate 77.

The left lane is closed, and motorists are being asked to use caution and expect delays.

The power grid in the area will be also be shut down and will affect Brecksville Road between Chestnut and Rockside roads. The outage is anticipated to affect the hotel, business and highway district in Independence.

Power is expected to be out through 5 p.m.

