Hot temps Friday with a chance of isolated showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Looks like summer has arrived!

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

The dynamics from Thursday afternoon’s inland-based thundery clusters will not be present on Friday, so any thunderstorms that do pop up will be very isolated until the next front approaches on Saturday. Right now, Sunday looks dry.

Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook for the next 2+ weeks still shows these systems going up and over the ridge in the central US. Frequent chances of rain/storms. Big difference seems to be storm systems more likely to produce LOCALIZED storms vs large scale rain clustersthat we’ve seen many times since early May.

More forecast information, here.