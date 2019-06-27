Grieving parents get fencing installed at local bridge to help prevent future suicides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It has taken several years but fencing is now being installed on the Lorain Road Bridge, in an effort to help stop suicides.

The fencing started going up a few weeks ago and should be completed soon.

Michelle and Marty Biggins have been fighting for the fencing to go up on the Lorain Road Bridge between Cleveland and Fairview Park for the last several years.

Their daughter, Mindy Biggins, was 24 years old and a kindergarten teacher when she ended her own life by jumping off the bridge in 2004.

On Thursday, Michelle and Marty, and dozens of family and friends, stood by the bridge and released balloons.

“She was a beautiful person, and she always cared about others first,” Michelle Biggins said. “I was determined to make a difference in my daughter’s memory because she would want me to and hopefully we have already touched some lives and will continue to touch others.”

She said her family has heard of more suicides on the bridge since their daughter’s death, and she wanted to do what she could to help.

She worked with the Ohio Department of Transportation who helped make the project a reality.

The fencing has spacing small enough that doesn’t allow a person to climb it.

The project cost about $600,000.