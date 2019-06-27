FOX 8 projects Indians’ 1B Carlos Santana will be All-Star starter

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana will likely be the first baseman starter in the 2019 MLB All-Star game.

With less than an hour left in the the ‘Election Day’ voting, Santana holds a 23.3% lead in the vote for American League first baseman.

Voting opened Wednesday at noon and ends 4 p.m. You can cast your vote via MLB.com and Google.

Starters for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, which will be played in Cleveland on July 9, will be announced on ESPN at 7 p.m.

There were eight finalists in the National League and nine in the American League, counting the designated hitter. The candidates for the vote were selected during the Primary, which wrapped on June 21.

Santana was the only Indians player on the ballot.

Over his 10-year MLB career, Santana has never been named to an All-Star roster. Once elected a starter, he will be the first Cleveland Indians first baseman to start in an All-Star Game since Jim Thome did in 1999.

Santana will also represent the Indians in the Home Run Derby. The Tribe first baseman and designated hitter said he plans to bat left for the event. This season, he is is batting .291 with 17 home runs and 47 RBIs.

All-Star festivities run from July 5, starting with Play Ball Park at the Huntington Convention Center, and culminate with the Midsummer Classic on July 9 at Progressive Field

More on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, here.