Endangered missing adult alert issued for elderly Ohio man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man in Montgomery County.

Adrian Morningstar, 85, left his home on Pagett Drive in Germantown around 11 p.m. June 26 and hasn’t returned.

He is described as being 5’10” tall and weighs 260 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He suffers from dementia, diabetes and other medical conditions.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark pants.

He may be driving a red 2018 Ford F-150 with OH plate number HPT6154.

Anyone who sees Morningstar or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.