FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Jeremy Cares as one of Cleveland's Own.

The non-profit aims to enrich the lives of families with children dealing with serious illnesses.

Since its beginnings, Jeremy Cares has provided Christmas to more than 170 families and has given $80,000 of support to the Ronald McDonald House.

