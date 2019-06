× Cedar Point closes Valravn after trains bump

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point says its Valravn roller coaster is closed Thursday after an incident on the ride that happened Wednesday.

The park says a train on the coaster bumped a parked train in the loading station.

Guests in both trains were evaluated by the park’s First Aid team; they were escorted safely off the ride.

Cedar Point says the coaster remains closed while the incident is under review.

