Borden Dairy moo-ving back to Ohio

DALLAS, Texas — Borden Dairy just announced they are moo-ving back to Ohio.

The company, who has been around since 1857, left the state 24 years ago after a change in ownership. This past year, they reappeared in Ohio schools and are now on store shelves, too.

“Ohio played a significant role in Borden’s history, so we are overjoyed to return and receive such incredible support from the community,” said Chief Executive Officer Tony Sarsam. “We look forward to winning Ohioans back with our tasty and wholesome products.”

All of Borden’s milks and flavored drinks are currently available in Ohio, and other products will make their debut later this year.

Borden’s plants will be located in Cleveland, Cincinnati and have about 350 employees.