All-Star art: Design company captures eye of MLB and players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, OHIO -- With Major League Baseball's All-Star Game right around the corner here in Cleveland, one design company is taking their art skills to the big leagues.

George Vlosich of GV Art and Design is already settling in and eyeing up his next big idea.

“Since I was two-years-old, my dad stuck a crayon in my hand and I was drawing so art is definitely a God-given talent," Vlosich said.

Vlosich is working on a different kind of art piece. He traded in his pencil for a tablet, one that involves a small screen and continuous lines.

“It’s a little puzzle,” he said.

The puzzle is actually an Etch-A-Sketch. Vlosich was first introduced to the mechanical drawing toy as a young boy. It started with a drawing of the Capitol building and now has evolved to the major leagues.

“One of the first athletes I met was Cal Ripken Jr.," Vlosich said. "He came out of the locker room, invited me on the field and gave me his bat and was thanking me for doing this work on the Etch-A-Sketch.”

One year ago, Vlosich got an MLB Players Association license allowing him to create any player he wants on an Etch-A-Sketch.

“If you just saw it without the Etch-A-Sketch, you would say that’s a nice designed piece that is well drawn and the fact that it is done in an Etch-A-Sketch makes it that much more unique and special," Vlosich said.

A finished product takes dedication and time, plenty of it.

“They take about a 100 hours or so maybe a little more, little less," said Vlosich. "I’m trying to work through it a little quicker now.”

More on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, here.