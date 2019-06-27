2019 Fourth of July fireworks displays across Northeast Ohio
NORTHEAST OHIO — Happy birthday, America! Towns all across northeast Ohio are celebrating our nation’s birthday. And what better way to celebrate than with a dazzling fireworks show? To make finding your local show easier, we’ve got a list ready to go right here.
Check the listings carefully, not all the fireworks are held on the 4th!
If you would like your city’s celebration to be added to this list, please email tips@fox8.com with details of the event, a link to the website and put the word ‘FIREWORKS’ in the subject line.
ASHLAND COUNTY
Ashland
Thursday, July 4, dusk
Community Stadium, Katherine Avenue
Part of the Rotary Club of Ashland’s annual Fourth of July Celebration. Majestic: A Tribute To Journey will perform before the fireworks display at 7p.m. The stadium will be accessible at 5 p.m.
Conneaut
Saturday, July 6 at 10 p.m.
Lakeview Park
Part of Conneaut 4th of July Festival, activities begin at noon.
ASHTABULA COUNTY
Geneva-On-The-Lake
Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.
Launched from the Geneva-on-the-Lake Municipal Golf Course
CUYAHOGA COUNTY
Bay Village
Thursday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.
Cahoon Park
(Rain date Friday, July 5)
Part of Bay Days festivities. Click here for more.
Berea
Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.
Coe Lake
Bratenahl
Wednesday, July 3, 7 p.m. with fireworks at dusk
Village Park
Brecksville
Sunday, June 30, 10 p.m.
“The Big Fireworks Show” as part of Brecksville Home Days
Cleveland: Light Up the Lake
Thursday, July 4, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Viewing areas include the East and West Bank of the Flats and North Coast Harbor at venues including Punchbowl Social, Shooters on the Water, Jacobs Pavilion, and Edgewater Park. This free, family-friendly starts at 8:30pm on July 4th. Click here for more.
Cleveland Orchestra Star Spangled Spectacular
Wednesday, August 7
Mall B in Downtown Cleveland
Activities begin at 6 p.m., musical concert begins at 9 p.m. and fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m. Click here for more information.
Fairview Park
Saturday, July 27, dusk
Bohlken Park
3885 West 210 Street
Part of Summerfest.
Independence
Wednesday, July 3 at dark
Elmwood Park
Part of Independence Day Celebration, food booths open at 7 p.m., fireworks display at dark (approximately 10 p.m.) Click here for more.
Lakewood
Thursday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park
Mayfield Heights
Saturday, June 29, 10 p.m.
The Grove
Rain date for fireworks is June 30
Middleburg Heights
Saturday June 29, 10 p.m.
Central Park
Part of SummerFest, which runs June 27 – 29.
North Olmsted
Sunday, June 30 at dusk
Great Northern Mall at Country Club Blvd.
Part of BOOM! 2019 featuring fireworks, food trucks, live music, street performers, face-painters, balloon artists and more. Festivities begin at 7 p.m.
Rain date Sunday, July 7.
Solon
Wednesday, July 3, dusk
Solon Community Park
Strongsville
Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.
Foltz Athletic Fields, 16109 Foltz Parkway
Warrensville Heights
Sunday, June 30 at dusk
Warrensville Heights High School
Westlake
Thursday, July 4, dusk
Clague Park
ERIE COUNTY
Cedar Point Light Up the Point
July 4, 5 and 6, 9 – 11 p.m.
Cedar Point Beach near Windseeker
Light Up the Point will feature fireworks all three nights, pie eating contests and more. Plus, there’s free admission for active, retired or honorably discharged military members and active first responders.
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
GEAUGA COUNTY
Auburn Township/Bainbridge
Friday, July 5, dusk
Kenston High School
9500 Bainbridge Rd.
Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. Bounce houses, food trucks, face painters, balloon twisters and two live bands. Fireworks at dusk.
Chardon
Wednesday, July 3, 9 – 10:30 p.m.
Chardon High School
Weather permitting, rescheduled dates will be posted on Chardon’s social media. Click here for more.
HURON COUNTY
Norwalk
Thursday, July 4, 9 p.m.
Huron County Fairgrounds
LAKE COUNTY
Eastlake/Willowick
Thursday, July 4, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Classic Park (Captains Stadium), 35300 Vine Street, Eastlake
Doors open at 7:30 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:55 p.m.
Fairport Harbor
Sunday, July 7 at dusk — Fireworks with DJ David
Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach
Part of Fairport Harbor Mardi Gras 2019. Click here for more.
Mentor
July 4, 8 p.m. concert with Cleveland Pops
Fireworks following
Civic Center Park, 8500 Civic Center Blvd
Painesville
Friday, July 5 after the races
Painesville Speedway
Click here for more information.
Willoughby
Thursday, July 4, 9 p.m.
South high School on Shankland
LORAIN COUNTY
Avon
Fireworks with the Lake Erie Crushers
Friday, July 4, game begins at 7:05 p.m., fireworks to follow
Sprenger Stadium
2009 Baseball Blvd.
Click here to buy tickets.
Avon Lake
Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.
Weiss Field, 33401 Webber Road
Part of Fourth of July Jubilee. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Click here for more.
Elyria
Wednesday, July 3 at dusk
West Park, 1200 Foster Ave
Part of the Great American Picnic and Fireworks Show. Click here for more.
Lorain
Thursday, July 4 at sunset
Mile Long Pier, 301 Lakeside Avenue
(Rain date: Friday, July 5)
North Ridgeville
Wednesday, July 3, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — fireworks begin at dark
South Central Park
Rain date for fireworks is July 5
Oberlin
Thursday, July 4, dusk
Oberlin Recreation Complex
225 West Hamilton Road (rain date July 5)
MAHONING COUNTY
Boardman
Saturday, July 6, 9:45 p.m.
Boardman Park (Maag Outdoor Theatre)
Independence Celebration from 8 to 10 p.m., Youngstown Area Community Concert Band performs at 8 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.
MEDINA COUNTY
Brunswick
Wednesday, July 3 at dark
Brunswick High School
(Rain date is Friday, July 5)
Medina
Wednesday, July 3 at dark
Medina High School
*NOTE: In the event of inclement weather, alternate date is Friday, July 5.
Valley City
Thursday, July 4, dusk
Mill Stream Park
Wadsworth
Wednesday, July 3, 6:30 pm. – 10:30 p.m.
Downtown Wadsworth
OTTAWA COUNTY
Lakeside
Thursday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.
dock and lakefront
Port Clinton
Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.
Best viewing from Water Works Park or City Beach
Part of Red, White & Vroom celebration
PORTAGE COUNTY
Aurora
Thursday July 4, Dusk (Approximately 9:45 p.m.)
Aurora West Pioneer Baseball Fields
Post Road will be performing at 7:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Moore Pavilion. Food trailers will be open.
Hiram
Wednesday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Hiram College Football Field
Kent
Saturday, July 6, 10 p.m.
Downtown Kent
Part of Kent Heritage Festival, festivities from 9:00 am – 11:00 pm. Fireworks will be set off from Kramer Ball Fields at 10:00 pm. Click here for more.
STARK COUNTY
Alliance
Thursday, July 4, dusk
Silver Park
2930 South Union Ave
Canton
Wednesday, July 3, 9:45 p.m.
McKinley Presidential Library and Museum
800 McKinley Monument Drive NW Canton
Jackson Township
Saturday, June 29, dusk
7660 Fulton Drive, NW, Jackson
Massillon
Wednesday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Tommy Henirch Blvd, Massillon
North Canton
Thursday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.
Dogwood Park, 241 7th Street NE
SUMMIT COUNTY
Akron
Thursday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.
Lock 3
200 S. Main St.
Held as part of Rib, White & Blue, Akron’s Rib Festival.
Fairlawn
Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.
Bicentennial Park
3486 S Smith Road
Hudson
Friday, July 5, 10 p.m.
Barlow Farm Park
(Rain date is Saturday, July 6)
Free parking is available. Click here for more.
Portage Lakes
Saturday, July 6, 10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.
New State Park Beach & Lake
Click here for more.
Twinsburg
Wednesday, July 3, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Perici Amphitheater
Part of the Rock the Park Series, tickets required. Click here for more.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Newton Falls
Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.
City Park, 52 East Quarry Street
Warren
Thursday, July 4, 8 p.m.
W.D. Packard Music Hall
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
Orrville
Saturday, July 6, 10:15 p.m.
Orr Park, 400 North Elm Street
Wooster
Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.
North of the Kinney Building on Burbank Rd.