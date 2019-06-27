× 2019 Fourth of July fireworks displays across Northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO — Happy birthday, America! Towns all across northeast Ohio are celebrating our nation’s birthday. And what better way to celebrate than with a dazzling fireworks show? To make finding your local show easier, we’ve got a list ready to go right here.

Check the listings carefully, not all the fireworks are held on the 4th!

If you would like your city’s celebration to be added to this list, please email tips@fox8.com with details of the event, a link to the website and put the word ‘FIREWORKS’ in the subject line.

ASHLAND COUNTY

Ashland

Thursday, July 4, dusk

Community Stadium, Katherine Avenue

Part of the Rotary Club of Ashland’s annual Fourth of July Celebration. Majestic: A Tribute To Journey will perform before the fireworks display at 7p.m. The stadium will be accessible at 5 p.m.

Conneaut

Saturday, July 6 at 10 p.m.

Lakeview Park

Part of Conneaut 4th of July Festival, activities begin at noon.

ASHTABULA COUNTY

Geneva-On-The-Lake

Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Launched from the Geneva-on-the-Lake Municipal Golf Course

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Bay Village

Thursday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Cahoon Park

(Rain date Friday, July 5)

Part of Bay Days festivities. Click here for more.

Berea

Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Coe Lake

Bratenahl

Wednesday, July 3, 7 p.m. with fireworks at dusk

Village Park

Brecksville

Sunday, June 30, 10 p.m.

“The Big Fireworks Show” as part of Brecksville Home Days

Cleveland: Light Up the Lake

Thursday, July 4, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Viewing areas include the East and West Bank of the Flats and North Coast Harbor at venues including Punchbowl Social, Shooters on the Water, Jacobs Pavilion, and Edgewater Park. This free, family-friendly starts at 8:30pm on July 4th. Click here for more.

Cleveland Orchestra Star Spangled Spectacular

Wednesday, August 7

Mall B in Downtown Cleveland

Activities begin at 6 p.m., musical concert begins at 9 p.m. and fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m. Click here for more information.

Fairview Park

Saturday, July 27, dusk

Bohlken Park

3885 West 210 Street

Part of Summerfest.

Independence

Wednesday, July 3 at dark

Elmwood Park

Part of Independence Day Celebration, food booths open at 7 p.m., fireworks display at dark (approximately 10 p.m.) Click here for more.

Lakewood

Thursday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park

Mayfield Heights

Saturday, June 29, 10 p.m.

The Grove

Rain date for fireworks is June 30

Middleburg Heights

Saturday June 29, 10 p.m.

Central Park

Part of SummerFest, which runs June 27 – 29.

North Olmsted

Sunday, June 30 at dusk

Great Northern Mall at Country Club Blvd.

Part of BOOM! 2019 featuring fireworks, food trucks, live music, street performers, face-painters, balloon artists and more. Festivities begin at 7 p.m.

Rain date Sunday, July 7.

Solon

Wednesday, July 3, dusk

Solon Community Park

Strongsville

Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Foltz Athletic Fields, 16109 Foltz Parkway

Warrensville Heights

Sunday, June 30 at dusk

Warrensville Heights High School

Westlake

Thursday, July 4, dusk

Clague Park

ERIE COUNTY

Cedar Point Light Up the Point

July 4, 5 and 6, 9 – 11 p.m.

Cedar Point Beach near Windseeker

Light Up the Point will feature fireworks all three nights, pie eating contests and more. Plus, there’s free admission for active, retired or honorably discharged military members and active first responders.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

GEAUGA COUNTY

Auburn Township/Bainbridge

Friday, July 5, dusk

Kenston High School

9500 Bainbridge Rd.

Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. Bounce houses, food trucks, face painters, balloon twisters and two live bands. Fireworks at dusk.

Chardon

Wednesday, July 3, 9 – 10:30 p.m.

Chardon High School

Weather permitting, rescheduled dates will be posted on Chardon’s social media. Click here for more.

HURON COUNTY

Norwalk

Thursday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Huron County Fairgrounds

LAKE COUNTY

Eastlake/Willowick

Thursday, July 4, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Classic Park (Captains Stadium), 35300 Vine Street, Eastlake

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:55 p.m.

Fairport Harbor

Sunday, July 7 at dusk — Fireworks with DJ David

Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach

Part of Fairport Harbor Mardi Gras 2019. Click here for more.

Mentor

July 4, 8 p.m. concert with Cleveland Pops

Fireworks following

Civic Center Park, 8500 Civic Center Blvd

Painesville

Friday, July 5 after the races

Painesville Speedway

Click here for more information.

Willoughby

Thursday, July 4, 9 p.m.

South high School on Shankland

LORAIN COUNTY

Avon

Fireworks with the Lake Erie Crushers

Friday, July 4, game begins at 7:05 p.m., fireworks to follow

Sprenger Stadium

2009 Baseball Blvd.

Click here to buy tickets.

Avon Lake

Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Weiss Field, 33401 Webber Road

Part of Fourth of July Jubilee. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Click here for more.

Elyria

Wednesday, July 3 at dusk

West Park, 1200 Foster Ave

Part of the Great American Picnic and Fireworks Show. Click here for more.

Lorain

Thursday, July 4 at sunset

Mile Long Pier, 301 Lakeside Avenue

(Rain date: Friday, July 5)

North Ridgeville

Wednesday, July 3, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — fireworks begin at dark

South Central Park

Rain date for fireworks is July 5

Oberlin

Thursday, July 4, dusk

Oberlin Recreation Complex

225 West Hamilton Road (rain date July 5)

MAHONING COUNTY

Boardman

Saturday, July 6, 9:45 p.m.

Boardman Park (Maag Outdoor Theatre)

Independence Celebration from 8 to 10 p.m., Youngstown Area Community Concert Band performs at 8 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

MEDINA COUNTY

Brunswick

Wednesday, July 3 at dark

Brunswick High School

(Rain date is Friday, July 5)

Medina

Wednesday, July 3 at dark

Medina High School

*NOTE: In the event of inclement weather, alternate date is Friday, July 5.

Valley City

Thursday, July 4, dusk

Mill Stream Park

Wadsworth

Wednesday, July 3, 6:30 pm. – 10:30 p.m.

Downtown Wadsworth

OTTAWA COUNTY

Lakeside

Thursday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.

dock and lakefront

Port Clinton

Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Best viewing from Water Works Park or City Beach

Part of Red, White & Vroom celebration

PORTAGE COUNTY

Aurora

Thursday July 4, Dusk (Approximately 9:45 p.m.)

Aurora West Pioneer Baseball Fields

Post Road will be performing at 7:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Moore Pavilion. Food trailers will be open.

Hiram

Wednesday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Hiram College Football Field

Kent

Saturday, July 6, 10 p.m.

Downtown Kent

Part of Kent Heritage Festival, festivities from 9:00 am – 11:00 pm. Fireworks will be set off from Kramer Ball Fields at 10:00 pm. Click here for more.

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

Thursday, July 4, dusk

Silver Park

2930 South Union Ave

Canton

Wednesday, July 3, 9:45 p.m.

McKinley Presidential Library and Museum

800 McKinley Monument Drive NW Canton

Jackson Township

Saturday, June 29, dusk

7660 Fulton Drive, NW, Jackson

Massillon

Wednesday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Tommy Henirch Blvd, Massillon

North Canton

Thursday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Dogwood Park, 241 7th Street NE

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

Thursday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Lock 3

200 S. Main St.

Held as part of Rib, White & Blue, Akron’s Rib Festival.

Fairlawn

Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Bicentennial Park

3486 S Smith Road

Hudson

Friday, July 5, 10 p.m.

Barlow Farm Park

(Rain date is Saturday, July 6)

Free parking is available. Click here for more.

Portage Lakes

Saturday, July 6, 10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

New State Park Beach & Lake

Click here for more.

Twinsburg

Wednesday, July 3, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Perici Amphitheater

Part of the Rock the Park Series, tickets required. Click here for more.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Newton Falls

Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.

City Park, 52 East Quarry Street

Warren

Thursday, July 4, 8 p.m.

W.D. Packard Music Hall

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

WAYNE COUNTY

Orrville

Saturday, July 6, 10:15 p.m.

Orr Park, 400 North Elm Street

Wooster

Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.

North of the Kinney Building on Burbank Rd.

