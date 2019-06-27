16-year-old St. Edward’s student remembered for courageous battle with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The St. Edward's High School community gathered together Thursday night to say goodbye to a beloved student.

Michael "Mikey" George passed away after a long battle with cancer.

He was declared cancer free in December and returned to class in January. But this June he was back in the hospital for a bone marrow biopsy and the results weren't what the family hoped for.

Mikey passed away Sunday surrounded by his parents. He was 16 years old.

According to his obituary, he is survived by his parents, grandparents and multiple siblings, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family and community paid tribute to Mikey's life Thursday at the Holy Family Chapel Of St. Edwards High School from 3 to 8 p.m.

His memorial mass will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Church in Bay Village, followed by a burial at Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andre Scholars Program. You can send contributions to:

St. Andre Scholars Program

c/o St. Edward High School

13500 Detroit Ave.

Lakewood, OH 44107

Those who knew Mikey say he was loved by everyone he met. In fact, after the St. Ed's football team won the state championship they brought their trophy and visited Mikey in the hospital.

