Wooster man arrested for repeatedly flashing women in Medina County, police looking for additional victims

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio – The Lodi Police Department reports Eric Zeigler, 37, has been arrested for public indecency.

According to the Lodi Police Department, the department and the Medina County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating a series of incidents involving a male who was exposing himself to woman at local businesses.

The incidents were first reported May 30.

June 25, arrest warrants were issued for Zeigler.

Lodi police report he is in custody.

They want to know if there are any additional victims.

Call the Medina County Sheriff’s Office to report an issue at (330)725-0028.