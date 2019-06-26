Toy left behind by tiny Indians fan gets tour of ballpark before heading home

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A stuffed elephant blanket that was left behind at Sunday’s Tribe game went on a journey after the toy and his owner were separated.

Larry Scavnicky, who manages the Corner Bar at Progressive Field, shared a photo of the toy, in hopes of finding the owner. And it appears his mission was successful.

The post was shared thousands of times, and then Delaware North Sportservice reported the owner had been found, but wanted to give the little guy a special tour of Progressive Field before he went home.

We found the owner, so we decided to take woobie on a little tour around the ballpark…

Stay tuned for the thread!😊 pic.twitter.com/AxTkQjHEan — Indians Great Eats (@FeedYourTribe) June 26, 2019

Got a good view of the game from the Home Plate Club… pic.twitter.com/TzRJie3vz4 — Indians Great Eats (@FeedYourTribe) June 26, 2019

Had a sweet treat at Dippin’ Dots! pic.twitter.com/uxduHWUeSw — Indians Great Eats (@FeedYourTribe) June 26, 2019

And even hung out with Slider! pic.twitter.com/xFzxPOB064 — Indians Great Eats (@FeedYourTribe) June 26, 2019

We’re glad to hear he’s now headed safely home.