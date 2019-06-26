Toy left behind by tiny Indians fan gets tour of ballpark before heading home

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A stuffed elephant blanket that was left behind at Sunday’s Tribe game went on a journey after the toy and his owner were separated.

Larry Scavnicky, who manages the Corner Bar at Progressive Field, shared a photo of the toy, in hopes of finding the owner. And it appears his mission was successful.

The post was shared thousands of times, and then Delaware North Sportservice reported the owner had been found, but wanted to give the little guy a special tour of Progressive Field before he went home.

He sat in the Home Plate Club…

Got a treat at Dippin’ Dots…

And even hung out with Slider…

We’re glad to hear he’s now headed safely home.

