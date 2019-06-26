× Tickets on sale for Pokemon pop-up bar coming to Cleveland this fall

CLEVELAND — Gotta catch ’em all! Well, tickets that is. A travelling Pokemon pop-up bar is coming to Cleveland this fall and tickets are now on sale.

The PokeBar is the first of its kind and will feature cocktails, burgers and games inspired by the anime characters, according to event organizers.

The pop-up bar will be in Cleveland for two weekends in October:

October 5 & 6, 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

October 12 & 13, 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Attendees will purchase tickets for a designated time slot on a specific date.

Tickets to the PokeBar are $45 each and will be sold on a first come, first serve basis and include a Pokemon inspired burger, one themed drink and the opportunity to win lots of prizes.

Organizers say they will have multiple games including Pokemon trivia. Everyone will join different teams to compete for prizes. There will also be prizes for best dressed.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The exact location of the pop-up hasn’t been released yet, however the event will be taking place in the downtown Cleveland area.

Click here to purchase PokeBar tickets.

More on Pokemon, here.

41.499320 -81.694361