Teens rescue man and dog struggling to escape powerful waves at Mentor Headlands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio -- An elderly man and his dog were rescued from the powerful waves at Mentor Headlands Beach Tuesday night.

“It was around 5:30 and we were just walking down, we were trying to see the lighthouse,” said Mentor High School student Carolyn Wochele.

That’s when Wochele and her friend, Tori Lenase, noticed the man struggling.

“What I saw was a man walking a dog and a dog going for a stick in the water and just getting sucked in,” said Lenase.

Video shows Wochele grab the dog and Lenase grab the elderly man.

“It happened fast, but I kept thinking what if I go under, but it was all adrenaline, so I didn’t even know what was going on,” said Lenase.

But waves keep knocking the man over.

“You don’t realize how strong the waves are until you are in the water and they are pushing you over,” said Wochele.

Eventually, the teens got the man and his dog safely to shore.

They said they were in the right place at the right time.

“Probably not the best thing would have happened to him and the dog, so I am really glad we were there,” said Wochele.

“I knew that was the right thing to do, I was just raised to do the right thing,” said Lenase.

The man and his dog are said to be okay.