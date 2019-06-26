Salt Lake City police release ‘last known footage’ of missing college student Mackenzie Lueck

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Salt Lake City police have released surveillance photos of a college student who’s been missing more for more than a week.

Mackenzie Lueck hasn’t been seen since June 17.

The pictures come from surveillance video at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Pictures of Mackenzie Lueck at the Salt Lake City International airport on June 17, 2019. #missingperson #mackenzielueck pic.twitter.com/PRxftHRKRW — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) June 25, 2019

The 23-year-old returned to the airport from visiting family and then took a Lyft to an address in North Salt Lake, where she was last seen.

“Mackenzie was met at Hatch Park by an individual in a vehicle. The Lyft driver left Mackenzie at the park with that person and stated that Mackenzie did not appear to be in any type of distress,” Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt told reporters on Monday.

Police say the Lyft driver has cooperated with the investigation.

According to a press release from police, they have not uncovered any information that indicates Lueck has been harmed or is in danger, but say detectives are concerned for Mackenzie’s welfare.

If you have information that can help, call Salt Lake City police at (801)799-3000.