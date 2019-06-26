× Report: ‘Alf’ star Max Wright passes away at 75

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — Alf star Max Wright has passed away after a long battle with cancer, according to TMZ.

Wright, who played the father on the 1980s sitcom Alf, passed away Wednesday in his Hermosa Beach, California home. He was 75 years old.

Family members told TMZ that Wright had been battling cancer for years. He was diagnosed with Lymphoma in 1995 but has been in remission for quite some time.

Wright’s wife, Linda Ybarrondo, died in 2017 from breast cancer. The two had been married since 1965 and had 2 children together.

Wright’s most popular role was that of Willie Tanner on Alf, however he also acted in other shows and starred in multiple films. Overall, Wright has more than 60 credits to his name, dating back to 1974.