‘We’re all rooting for him’: Pro scooter rider from Northeast Ohio to compete in World Roller Games

BROOKPARK, Ohio -- Brendan Jones is getting in some last minute practice before his big trip to Spain next week, where he'll be competing in the World Roller Games.

“I’m kind of like an adrenaline junkie, I like going high and the adrenaline,” Jones said.

The 20-year-old is one of 13 individuals from the U.S. competing in freestyle scootering, and the only one from Ohio.

“Pro Scootering is an up and coming action sport, it is kind of like BMX and skateboard riding,” Jones said.

Jones has been competing in regional competitions for five years. This year, he won one of six golden tickets in regional competition, meaning he automatically qualified for the World competition.

“Something that was a dream for him is now a reality and as a parent it is all you could ask for,” said Brendan’s mother, Denise Mambuca.

The Olympic Committee is overseeing this year’s World Roller Games.

“Anytime you’re competing for anything, it’s very exciting,” said Brendan’s father Thomas. “We’re all rooting for him.”

For now, Jones has his wheels in motion and his eye on the prize as he tries to spin a title here to Northeast Ohio.