Pregnant woman and infant transported following I-77 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland Fire reports a pregnant woman and an infant were transported Wednesday morning, following a crash on I-77 north at Pershing.

#CLEFIREONSCENE with @CLEpolice for Motor Vehicle Accident with multiple entrapments this am. 77 North before Pershing Exit. 3 occupants including pregnant woman and infant transported by @ClevelandEMS to @metrohealthCLE. Traffic narrowed to one lane. E11,L11,TR1,B2. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/fHSFBYzlj7 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 26, 2019

FOX 8's Patty Harken first reported the accident before 6 a.m.

She reported the van the woman was in had collided with the back of a dump truck.

Van into truck 77N before Pershing. Left lane open. 2 people cut from the van and transported. pic.twitter.com/Xd8jsQgUud — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 26, 2019

She saw two people extricated from the vehicle.

Cleveland Fire reports three people were transported Metro Health.

No word on their condition.

The crash caused delays on I-77 North all morning.