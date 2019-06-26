Pregnant woman and infant transported following I-77 crash

Posted 7:48 am, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:59AM, June 26, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland Fire reports a pregnant woman and an infant were transported Wednesday morning, following a crash on I-77 north at Pershing.

FOX 8's Patty Harken first reported the accident before 6 a.m.

She reported the van the woman was in had collided with the back of a dump truck.

She saw two people extricated from the vehicle.

Cleveland Fire reports three people were transported Metro Health.

No word on their condition.

The crash caused delays on I-77 North all morning.

Google Map for coordinates 41.499320 by -81.694361.

