Pregnant woman and infant transported following I-77 crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland Fire reports a pregnant woman and an infant were transported Wednesday morning, following a crash on I-77 north at Pershing.
FOX 8's Patty Harken first reported the accident before 6 a.m.
She reported the van the woman was in had collided with the back of a dump truck.
She saw two people extricated from the vehicle.
Cleveland Fire reports three people were transported Metro Health.
No word on their condition.
The crash caused delays on I-77 North all morning.
41.499320 -81.694361