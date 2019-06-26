Sugarcreek officer injured, suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

SUGARCREEK, Ohio -- A Sugarcreek police officer has been injured during an incident that happened Wednesday morning, the Sugarcreek police chief confirmed to FOX 8 News.

The police chief said the suspect is dead in what was described as an officer-involved shooting.

The officer was taken to the hospital via helicopter. Sources told the I-Team the officer was stabbed.

There is no word yet on the officer's condition.

State agents with BCI are on scene and assisting.

State agents with BCI are on scene and assisting.

