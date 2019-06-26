Sugarcreek officer injured, suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGARCREEK, Ohio -- A Sugarcreek police officer has been injured during an incident that happened Wednesday morning, the Sugarcreek police chief confirmed to FOX 8 News.

The police chief said the suspect is dead in what was described as an officer-involved shooting.

The officer was taken to the hospital via helicopter. Sources told the I-Team the officer was stabbed.

There is no word yet on the officer's condition.

State agents with BCI are on scene and assisting.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you the very latest once we learn more.