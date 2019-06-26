Police: 1 dead, 3 injured during Akron home invasion

AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after three people were shot and one killed during an Akron home invasion Wednesday evening.

According to Akron police, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Rowe Street.

Witnesses told police they heard several shots fired from inside the house before three men were seen running from the house and through the backyard.

When officers arrived they found a 12-year-old boy had been shot is his abdomen. He was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Police say a 39-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man had also been shot, both suffering non-life threatening injuries. The woman, who was shot in the leg, was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General and the man, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to Akron City Hospital.

Authorities also say a 34-year-old man who had suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Police are withholding the victims’ names pending family notification.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490.